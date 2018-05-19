Join the Murwillumbah Art Trail

ART lovers won't want to miss the fourth annual Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018, which kicks off this weekend.

Grab a map and discover some unique art pieces across Murwillumbah as part of the exciting exhibition organised by the local arts community.

MAT18 artistic director Dev Lengiel said this year's theme of Moving On was a chance for artists still recovering from the March 2017 floods to showcase their work and breathe new life into Murwillumbah's art scene.

"People will see a huge variety of art, ceramics, paintings, collages spread throughout the city in 16locations,” Mr Lengiel said.

"The Murwillumbah Art Trail aims to bring community and art together, while at the same time to make the art industry part of the economic driver for the region.

"I've always thought that art can and is an economic driver for any community, amplified now by the fact we are filling shops, we are attracting probably up to 15,000 people to town, and all these people are spending money and buying art.”

For 10 days, Murwillumbah will be transformed into an artistic hub for artists, musicians and families to enjoy the vibrant program on offer.

"It's a 10-day festival that will also see music through a collaboration of council and MAT18,” Mr Lengiel said.

"We have a wonderful music festival happening at the same time, which gives employment to local musicians.”

The festivities will finish with a massive celebration at Budd Park on Saturday, May 26, when the community is invited to join in a family picnic by the Tweed River from noon-6pm.

"We have a music stage, kids' workshops, food and a candle ceremony where we take a piece of banana leaf, stick a candle in it and float it down the river.

"The banana leaf ceremony is to finish off the festival by symbolising a way of moving on.

"It's one way to let go.”

MUCH TO SEE: Pick up the Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018 map from any of the galleries or online. Contributed

The Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018 is on until Saturday, May 26, at various locations across Murwillumbah. For more information about the Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018, visit