Join the Murwillumbah fruit trail

FRESH FRUIT: Carmen Stewart from It takes a Town has launched the fruit tree trail, which encourages people to share fruit with others across town. Scott Powick

IT MIGHT seem like a fruity idea but It Takes A Town's fruit trail initiative is set to become a big hit.

More than 70 fruit trees have been planted on public and private land to create a trail through Murwillumbah.

It Takes A Town founder Carmen Stewart said the idea behind the quirky plan was to encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle while fostering an environment of sharing.

"Everyone should have access to healthy food regardless of their income,” Ms Stewart said.

"The purpose is to further encourage a culture of sharing in the community.

"It lets people know they can trust others more. More than 30 of those trees were planted on people's private properties on their border which means people will be walking up to their gate to pick the fruit.

"The fact that people are willing for others to come up to their gate means that people trust each other.

"We'd also like to encourage, particularly children, to go walking with their parents.

"We want people to be able to respond and connect with each other.”

Tweed Shire Council has supported the project, which will see a variety of citrus trees, white mulberries, figs and native Indigenous species of fruit trees planted.

"There will be around 10 varieties and you'll be able to pick your own trail,” Ms Stewart said.

"We'll eventually be putting together a trail brochure. It'll tell you what type of trees' fruit are at each address.

"There will be also be signs to instruct anyone if there's any fruit left over, to take it down to the centre of Murwillumbah to the community fruit shop in the CBD.”