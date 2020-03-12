Join this beach walk and save a life

Tweed Heads Bowls Club's Emilie Gachassin and Brad Whittaker will take on the 24km Kingscliff Coast Charity Walk this Saturday. Photo: SUPPLIED

TWEED local Brett Whittaker is stepping out of the kitchen and onto the sand for the Kingscliff Coast Charity Walk this Saturday.

The Tweed Heads Bowls Club executive chef has challenged more staff members to take on the 24km walk.

"We urge other Tweed business's to jump on board and join us," Mr Whittaker said.

This is the third year of the charity walk that raises vital funds for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The 2020 Kingscliff Coast Charity Walk regional marketing manager Zeke Huish said the walk would start at Ambrose Brown Park, Pottsville.

Mr Huish said walkers would head directly to Pottsville Beach and north Cudgera Beach and to Hastings Point Headland.

"Heading to the Hastings Point Foreshore participants will cross the Tweed Coast Rd and follow the footbridge across Cudgera Creek," he said.

"After the bridge traffic control point will be set up to cross Tweed Coast Rd to Peninsula St. "Walkers will continue north on Maggies Beach to Norries Cove, with a 7km finish point in Lions Park, Norries Headland, Cabarita."

Mr Huish said from Norries Headland, walkers would head down to Cabarita Beach and follow the coast along Bogangar Beach and Casuarina Beach, exiting at the 15km finish point at Salt Surf Life Saving Club - all walkers must exit through the 15km Finish Line.

"Walkers will follow the walking track to Faulks Park in Kingscliff, taking in the views around Cudgen Creek along the way," he said.

"At Faulks Park walkers will exit back on to Kingscliff Beach and Dreamtime Beach heading to Fingal Head.

"There is an opportunity for a picture at the Fingal Lighthouse and a quick loop around the headland before taking the bush track to the 24km finish line at Family Park in Fingal Head."

Registrations can be done on the day with the walk starting from Ambrose Brown Park, Pottsville.

Walkers can choose from three distances - Lions Park, Cabarita (7km), Salt SLSC (15km), Family Park, Fingal (24km).

Start time is 7am for the 24km walk and 7.15am for all other distances.

For more information, visit coastalcharitywalk.com.au/kingscliffcoast

Aircrew Costs

$80 - Gloves for the helping hands of the Helirescue

$200 - Boots to step out and step up

$400 - Wetsuit for every water rescue

$900 - Flight Suit ready 24/7, 365 days a year

$1000 - Switilik Personal Floatation Device to keep you both afloat

$1200 - Harness to lower help from above

$1700 - Baby Infant Carrier or Utility Winch Bag for blood or oxygen, the tools of life

$3500 - Helmet on the head of a hero

$6000 - Patient Stretcher for your time of need