Jon Stevens to play his greatest hits at Twin Towns

Jon Stevens will be playing at Twin Towns on April 19. Contributed

KICKING off what is set to be a massive 2019, Jon Stevens is back on the road with his aptly named Raining Hits tour, featuring not only all the greatest hits from his extensive back catalogue, but also the hit track Rain Down On Me.

The tour, which wraps up this month features highly anticipated headline shows, special guests and festival appearances. Jon will rock out the hits from not only his solo career, but also Noiseworks and INXS.

He will be performing at Twin Towns on Friday, April 19 along with Vanessa Amorosi in a power-packed evening of hits.

Stevens' will deliver a range of smash hits and no shortage of great songs to choose from, the revered singer-songwriter is looking forward to reliving the different times of his musical journey, and sharing those experiences with audiences.

Jon Stevens hasn't really stopped working - touring, writing or recording - since he first started out in the industry as a young musician.

With five mates Noiseworks smashed onto the Australian airwaves with singles such as No Lies, Love Somebody, Take Me Back, Touch and In My Youth to name a few.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Jon Stevens didn't stop working when Noiseworks when on hiatus.

He followed up with solo albums, multiple stints in stage productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar and earned world-wide acclaim taking centre stage with INXS.

Vanessa Amorosi is an Australian singer-songwriter and recording artist.

Her combined album and single sales have reached over two million worldwide.

She is known for her vocal range and her ability to vocally cover various genres of music including pop, rock, blues, jazz, and gospel.

Don't miss these great artists together at Twin Towns Showroom on Friday, April 19. For details or to book call 1800 014 014 or visit www.twintowns.com.au.