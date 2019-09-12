Joshua ripped for return fight, Ruiz fatter

Anthony Joshua is ripped as all get out for the rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

ANDY Ruiz Jr has gained weight ahead of his rematch against Anthony Joshua, while the Brit has gotten unbelievably ripped for his rematch with the man who shocked him with a knockout earlier this year.

The unified champion defends his belts in Saudi Arabia on December 7 having scored a 25-1 upset at Madison Square Garden in June.

Ruiz, 29, wanted to trim his 121 kilogram frame from the original fight, but after fans saw pictures of the Snickers lover in the Middle East they claimed he has become "fatter".

One said: "By the looks of things Ruiz has been enjoying the limelight, he looks fatter than he was last fight, I think Joshua will put him away early this time."

Another said: "How is Ruiz even fatter."

It comes after Brit superstar Joshua stunned fans for his new look - instead trimming down after having been notoriously bulky.

The Watford ace who normally weighs around 111kg, appeared to have lost a lot of the muscle he was carrying before.

And it looked much the same yesterday, with the previous mass monster looking lighter on his feet, with noticeably smaller shoulders and a less in-your-face chest.

One fan said: "Joshua looks a lot better now he's shredded the weight. Like he just wanted to pose for Instagram before."

A fellow user wrote: "Yes AJ. The 2014/15 lean, mean, hook-wielding, uppercut-throwing machine is back by the looks of things."

But according to Dr Mayur Ranchordas Ruiz's flabby frame can be an advantage heading into his rematch against Joshua.

"In a sport like heavyweight boxing there are certainly scenarios where carrying extra body fat can be beneficial," Ranchordas said.

"When we train athletes in the lab the first thing we do is measure their body composition - how much muscle mass they are carrying and how much fat mass they have around it.

Anthony Joshua is looking fit.

"If you're an extra 20 kilograms heavier - even if that weight is coming from fat - the opponent is going to feel your punch a lot more.

"If you are carrying extra body fat then your heart rate is going to be higher and you're going to have to use more energy to move around.

"If your ability to produce speed is great, your punching power is phenomenal and your fitness levels are very, very good - getting you to lose an extra 15 kilos of fat is probably not going to help."

Ruiz was given no hope before he replaced drug banned Jarrell Miller and floored Joshua four times on the way to a seventh round stoppage in New York.

Mocked for his "fat slob" frame, Dr Ranchordas insists the underdog hero still has the muscle mass capable of causing another upset win.

"Ruiz is carrying a lot of body fat - but don't get me wrong he's carrying a lot of muscle mass at the same time. He's not just a fat blob."