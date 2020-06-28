Journalism, sacrifice and what happens to the TDN now

The last front pages of the Tweed Daily News print edition

THERE is not one journalist I know who hasn't sacrificed for their paper.

For their community.

It's par for the course in this job.

You take the long hours and missed moments with friends and families to bare witness.

And you still consider it a privilege.

Because it is.

My own six months at the Tweed Daily News is minimal compared to the 132 years of journalists serving this paper before me.

But my career follows their ghostly footsteps in championing the Tweed's triumphs, crying as we write its tragedies and ultimately trying to see our section of the world a better place.

Tweed Daily News staff lead by editor Bob Anthony, with photojournalist Scott Powick, journalist Jodie Callcott and journalist Jess Lamb. Photo: Wendy Powick

Sure, it sounds cliche.

But what are we without our stories?

And, I guess the question really is, what are without our story-tellers?

Sadly the last printed version of the Tweed Daily has been published.

It is one of seven papers, where I have lived and put my heart into.

It's a piece of history, and like many before me who also bled ink and paper, it was hard initially to see the silver lining.

The regional Australia I have grown to know and love in my journey across Victoria, NSW and Queensland has challenged and shaped me.

I have firsthand been impressed on how important our regional stories, our Tweed stories are.

And the good news is, our stories will still be told.

You can still find the Tweed's issues online at the tweeddailynews.com.au and everyday in a double page spread in the Daily Telegraph.

I have been given the greatest privilege to continue reporting here in a brave new age and I promise to keep fighting for you and your stories.

To my colleagues, mentors, friends, family and community - all my love.

Keep telling your stories.

For any story tips or pictures please send me an email at jessica.lamb1@news.com.au