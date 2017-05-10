Journey of growth for rapper

PERSONAL GROWTH: Cabarita rapper Jon Doe from Gratis Minds has released a new single which takes fans on a journey.

WHILE a personal journey can be a long and winding path, one Cabarita artist wants to show the distance can be lessened by embracing pain and growth.

Armed with new single Everything Looks So Big From Down Here, Jon Doe said facing his own demons and accepting pain led him on his journey of getting his name up in lights.

"To fund this campaign I sold my car and X-box. I know I can get there and everything will take care of itself,” Doe said.

"I'm willing to sacrifice whatever I need to at this point to get to that point.”

Frontman for Cabarita hip hop trio Gratis Minds, the comic book lover, who's studying counselling, is far from a one trick pony and is practising what he preaches as he plots his path to the top.

Going through his own trials and tribulations, Doe has emerged wiser and stronger and wants to lead others down the path of enlightenment as he grows his brand.

"My dad left when I was two-years-old and has never been a part of our life,” he said. "I used to blame the whole world on that but then I realised how much it helped me to become the person I am, and it's taught me lessons that I've grown on. You've got to face your demons if you ever plan on counselling anyone. So I've developed a new way of seeing the world or refined how I saw it and actually started practising that.

"Pain is necessary but suffering is not.”

In his single, which is his first in two years, Doe says: "I know I'm weird and I'm cool with it, finally, I was in fear and a fool with it.”

It shows he's accepting of who he is while embracing his flaws.

"When I write I try to tell a story where you can picture a film clip in your own world. I want my language to be visually stimulating and when I talk, I want people to go on a journey with me,” he said.

"I don't want to be labelled. I'm an artist and I'm diverse. Rap and hip hop helped me refine the way I write with flow, but I hope I can cover all fields.

"Now I'm venturing into areas I've never been, even Everything Looks So Big From Down Here is a different style for me altogether.

"When I found and purchased the track, I was thinking 'this is exactly what I was looking for'.

Embracing that optimism, Doe thrives on his new work's stream of visuals and ideas, inspired as much by the stories of others as those of his own.

"We all experience pain, whether it's a material, first-world problem, or something that's actually deep - like a loss.

"You can sit around and ponder how bad you feel and suffer, or you can accept that it hurts a lot, then deal with it and move through your pain and learn from that.

"Everything on earth goes through struggle. But you grow through that and the ones that survive are the ones that learn.”

The single can be heard on www.triple junearthed. com/artist/jon-doe-1