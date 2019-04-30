Joy and jubilation as Seagulls claim unlikeliest of wins

SHOCK WIN: Tweed Seagulls have caused the upset of the season thus far, defeating the Bears in Burleigh.

SHOCK WIN: Tweed Seagulls have caused the upset of the season thus far, defeating the Bears in Burleigh. Mike Batterham

RUGBY LEAGUE: Excited and jubilant are the words to describe how the Tweed Seagulls women's side felt after their upset victory over Burleigh on the weekend.

The competition newcomers shocked the powerhouse Bears side, recording a 22-18 win in the SEQ Division One premiership.

Tweed held the lead for most of the game, but found themselves behind 18-16 with time ticking away.

Former Bears player Shelley Fox crossed the line for the Seagulls to claim the win.

Tweed coach Kelvin Wright said he was proud of his side for the fight and determination they showed throughout the contest.

"I was pleased with the way we played for the entire game,” Wright said.

"In each game we have been playing in patches competitively but not for the whole game, but we did against Burleigh.

"Even when they came back, we were able to get it back and get the try at the end.”

The victory is just Tweed's second for the season, and is hoped to be a turning point for the club going forward.