Tweed Heads uniformed Police search a motor vehicle that had been the subject of a Police pursuit through Tweed Heads.
Tweed Heads uniformed Police search a motor vehicle that had been the subject of a Police pursuit through Tweed Heads. Scott Powick
News

Joyrider speeds past police in Tweed Heads

Rick Koenig
by
30th Jul 2018 8:32 AM

THE Mercedes involved in a police chase in Tweed Heads on Thursday afternoon had allegedly overtaken a fully marked police car at 120 kilometeres per hour.

Police said they spotted the grey Mercedes sedan just before 4pm Thursday, when they were overtaken in the 100km zone at Chinderah.

Despite warnings from police, the driver continued to travel at speed and avoided all attempts to stop.

At one stage during the chase, the driver was seen to lose control and slide on the grass median strip before taking the Kennedy Drive off ramp.

The car was then driven into the BP service station on Kennedy Drive where the occupants of the car attempted to flee.

After a short struggle with officers, the driver and two male occupants were arrested.

Police search a car involved in a pursuit at Tweed Heads today.
Police search a car involved in a pursuit at Tweed Heads today. Rick Koenig

The trio were then taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

While in the charge room of the station the driver allegedly attempted to again resist police, and had to be restrained.

He was then charged with two counts of refusing a breath test, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and speeding.

He has been bailed and will appear at the Tweed Heads Court on September 10, 2018.

