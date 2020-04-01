Judge tells fraudster: ‘You’ve got no excuse at all’

A SERIES of “unsophisticated” theft and fraud offences has landed an Ipswich man more than six months in jail.

Ateng Kuchmol Kon, 21, faced Brisbane District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to fraud, stealing and attempted fraud.

The court was told that Kon and an unnamed co-offender offered another man some marijuana at a NightOwl in Fortitude Valley on April 12 last year, before leading him down a side street and stealing his wallet and phone.

Kon used the man’s phone to take a $50 Uber ride to Goodna then spent $270 on his stolen NAB bank card. He was arrested three days later.

Six days before the side street nabbing, Kon had tried to use another stolen bank card to buy something from a 7-Eleven at Spring Hill, but he was unsuccessful because the card had already been cancelled.

Kon’s defence barrister told the court Kon’s offending was fuelled by binge-drinking and was “relatively unsophisticated” because he had not concealed his identity and taken Uber rides which were easily traceable.

The court was told Kon had emigrated from Sudan when he was three and had been well-educated and played football with the Brisbane Force.

Judge Deborah Richards said she could not understand why Kon continued to offend.

“You’re well educated so you’ve really got no excuse at all for this behaviour,” she said.

“You’re basically throwing away all your opportunities in life by doing stupid things that have put you in and out of jail.”

After serving more than six months in jail, Kon was released from jail.

Convictions were recorded. -NewsRegional