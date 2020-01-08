Judges in tears over teen’s performance

YOU may not know who she is, but after watching this performance you'll never forget her.

Norwegian child singer Angelina Jordan, 13, reduced judges to tears on America's Got Talent: The Champions with her "amazing" rendition of Queen's biggest hit, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The unique cover of the band's most famous song saw the budding star receive a standing ovation from judges and the audience, while also granting her the "Golden Buzzer" from judge Heidi Klum which sent her straight through to the final.

"Everything about tonight felt like it came from you," tough critic Simon Cowell said.

"The arrangement of the song, the simplicity of it, I've never heard that song in that version before. Seriously, this was an amazing performance."

Fellow veteran Howie Mandel added, "I think this moment, this time on stage, this song, this performance, is going to change your life and your career forever. I believe that."

Simon Cowell was in awe at the performance.

Viewers took to social media to agree with the judges sentiments, declaring Jordan's performance was "one of the most beautiful performances I've ever heard".

13 year old Angelina Jordan singing bohemian rhapsody on americas got talent champions. yeeeeesh. pic.twitter.com/4aWUiZqYXk — ✨ (@artfitzyou) January 7, 2020

Jordan, who is now based in LA, won Norway's version of the popular franchise, 'Norske Talenter' in 2014 when she was just seven years old.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, is available to stream on Foxtel from Saturday, and features 40 singers who have competed on the show around the world in their home countries in a bid to be crowned the global winner.

Australian singer Jack Vidgen wowed judges with his talent on the show, with Cowell dubbing his voice "extraordinary", but he unfortunately didn't make it to the next round.

"I think you have an extraordinary voice but that was way too safe," Cowell told the Sydney singer.

"I think you are way, way better than that, so I'm hoping the super-fans vote you through to the next round because there's way more to come from you. Way more."

While Alesha Dixon was reduced to tears.

I've never heard of Angelina Jordan before, but dear god. That was one of the most beautiful performances I have ever heard. Take a bow, young lady @angelinajordanA #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/vMwyuF8ZIv — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 7, 2020