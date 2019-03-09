Menu
Julianne Moore made a startling admission on Watch What Happens Live.
Star’s bombshell confession live on air

by Jessica Napoli
9th Mar 2019

Julianne Moore won an Academy Award for best actor in 2015, but the star has learned the accomplishment doesn't actually guarantee acting jobs.

Moore revealed this week she didn't walk away from the lead role in the acclaimed 2018 film Can You Ever Forgive Me? - she was fired.

On Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, Moore disclosed she was slated to play Lee Israel but the part eventually went to Melissa McCarthy, who earned an Oscar nomination this year for her work.

"I didn't leave that movie, I was fired," she told Cohen, adding that the picture's former director Nicole Holofcener was the one who fired her.

"I think she didn't like what I was doing. We just had been rehearsing and doing pre-production and stuff and her idea of where the character was different than where my idea of where the character was, so she fired me," Moore added.

The 58-year-old also confessed she hasn't seen the movie yet because "it's still kind of painful" though she admires McCarthy. "I worship her. I think she's fantastic, so I'm sure she's great," she said.

Melissa McCarthy scored a best actor Oscar nomination for the role. Picture: Twentieth Century Fox Film
Moore "felt bad" about the firing. She said the last time she was let go was when she was 15 and "working at a yoghurt stand."

Ironically, Holofcener left the project and Marielle Heller signed on as the director.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

