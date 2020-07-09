Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ian Binney of Tamworth looks out towards the members stand for the races
Ian Binney of Tamworth looks out towards the members stand for the races
People and Places

July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
9th Jul 2020 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRESSED immaculately in a grey suit which matched the wintry weather on Ramornie Day, Ian Binney continued his almost 50-year connection with the July Racing Carnival.

For the Tamworth Jockey Club director, the relatively small crowd around him of about 600 people was a ray of hope for the racing industry in dark times.

"The club has to be commended for what they're doing to keep (the carnival) going," he said.

"Racing NSW has been marvellous keeping the races going and keeping the clubs financial.

"Now if we can get the people back to the races it'll be even better."

RELATED:

• How July carnival got its crowd back

• Schmidt credits racing officials during tough times

Mr Binney's connection with Grafton spans further back than the carnival with his father-in-law and brother-in-law both well-known trainers in the area.

"We always come over here, and we'll continue to do it - we travel to a lot of races meetings."

Mr Binney said his club would hold races next week with no crowds, and hoped to see the public back by the end of the month.

"I think people are still very concerned about COVID-19 spreading, but I think all race clubs can do is open the doors to bring the public back," he said.

"The main thing is to keep the racing going and have Racing NSW behind us - and what they've done so far has been marvellous."

Photos
View Gallery
clarence river jockey club grafton ian binney july carnival 2020 racing nsw tamworth
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pullin’s girlfriend came across tragedy

        Pullin’s girlfriend came across tragedy

        News Alex “Chumpy” Pullin enjoyed life in the sun with his girlfriend and dog. But yesterday, his partner reportedly stumbled across his final moments at the beach.

        Gladys considering drastic measures to stop COVID spread

        premium_icon Gladys considering drastic measures to stop COVID spread

        News Premier says she has ‘no tolerance’ for those who don’t follow COVID rules

        Region’s unlikely benefit from two border closures

        premium_icon Region’s unlikely benefit from two border closures

        News Tweed’s holiday parks have found an unusual positive in the pandemic

        Is virtual reality the new frontier of tourism?

        premium_icon Is virtual reality the new frontier of tourism?

        News SOUTHERN Cross University experts believe virtual reality and augmented reality...