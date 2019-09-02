Jumanji star Kevin Hart suffers ‘major’ injuries in crash

Kevin Hart has been treated for "major back injuries" after being caught up in a horror car crash in Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, the Jumanji star was a passenger in one of his classic cars - a blue Plymouth Barracuda - when the driver lost control and swerved off the Mulholland Highway in Malibu Hills, crashing through a wooden fence and plunging down a gully around 1am.

The roof of the car was completely crushed in the accident.

The actor was injured in a car accident over the weekend. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Authorities confirmed to TMZ that while the car belongs to Hart, he wasn't driving - and that both he and the driver, his friend Jared Black, suffered "major back injuries".

Police also told Entertainment Tonight that Black was "determined not to be under the influence of alcohol."

The third passenger, a woman, did not require hospital treatment.

According to witnesses, Hart was the first person out of the wrecked vehicle, and was picked up by a member of his security team and taken home "to get medical attention".

He was eventually treated at hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, the Central Intelligence star had shared a video on Instagram of himself out driving the vintage car, which he bought for himself just a few months ago as a 40th birthday present.

In a picture uploaded on social media in early July, Hart proudly posed with the Barracuda and revealed he'd nicknamed it "Menace".

"I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th …. welcome home 'Menace' #MuscleCarLover," he wrote to his 78 million followers.