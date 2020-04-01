Jump in virus cases in Tweed's health district overnight

CORONAVIRUS cases in the Tweed's Local Health District have jumped with four new patients confirmed overnight.

The Northern NSW LHD, encompassing the area from Tweed Heads to Grafton, reported the new total number of cases as 42 as of 8pm last night.

Statistics on the NSW Health website reveal about 2207 tests have been administered in the NNSWLHD and as of Monday night, 12 of the health districts cases were in the Tweed Shire.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said 36 of the 42 cases were believed to have been contracted overseas.

Two cases are from having contact with a person who has the virus or in a 'known cluster', two have not had their contact identified and two are still being investigated.

"Of the NNSWLHD cases, currently four COVID-19 patients are being cared for in hospitals, one of these is in ICU elsewhere in NSW," Mr Jones said.

The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case.

They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly.

New COVID-19 Clinic at Byron Central Hospital Northern NSW Local Health District is setting up a new COVID-19 clinic at Byron Central Hospital, to be operational by tomorrow.

The clinic will be open 10am-4pm, seven days a week. Three other COVID-19 clinics are located at Tweed, Lismore and Grafton hospitals, open from 10am-6pm.

The current testing criteria for people presenting to COVID-19 clinics is people with respiratory symptoms or fever who meet one or more of the following criteria:

a close contact of a confirmed case

international travel in the 14 days prior to illness onset

a cruise ship passenger or crew member who has travelled in the 14 days

prior to illness onset

a healthcare worker, aged care or other residential care worker

in a geographically localised area with elevated risk of community

transmission.

Mr Jones said it was vital these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable.

People do not need to phone ahead to attend the clinic," he said.

"People without symptoms do not need to be tested."

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others.

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.

For health related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.