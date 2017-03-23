Jumping through hoops to train a support dog

KEEP SPINNING: Emma Miceli shows off her Hula Hoop skills, ahead of an upcoming fundraising event.

DOGS can provide a variety of support to those in need but they don't come cheap.

Tweed resident Emma Miceli, 23, is struggling to fund the much-needed training for her support dog to assist with her severe autism and anxiety disorder.

Emma's mother Cindy Miceli said the cost of training can reach up to $30,000 and she wasn't sure the upcoming National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) would cover it when it starts in July.

"There is no guarantee that they will fund the cost of training,” Ms Miceli said.

The dog would be trained in Victoria to offer support to Emma at all times, especially if she wanders off which she has been known to do.

"Emma's assistance dog Kate will be trained to distract her when the panic attack or meltdown starts, help to ground Emma during an attack and be a support when she is recovering.”

Ms Miceli said Emma had a carer with her throughout the day but the dog would provide that extra safety measure.

"In the event that Emma does manage to get past her dog, it will be trained to track Emma when she wanders off to decrease the amount of times that the emergency services will be called.”

To help raise funds for the training, Emma has decided to host a hula hoop charity event where people will be able to pledge money for every minute she keeps the hoop going.