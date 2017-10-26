Junior hockey stars shine on national stage

THREE up-and-coming Tweed hockey stars have been included in junior Queensland State squads after impressing at the Under-13 Australian Hockey League Nationals in Perth.

Tweed's Bailey Charlesworth, Jade Schultz and Trinity Ella capped off top performances and a brush with Tweed hockey royalty at the under-13 tournament earlier this month, with selection in Queensland's under-15 state squad.

Representing the under-13 Cinders, Schultz and Ella were integral to their side's title winning performance, while Charlesworth was awarded the under-13 boys goal scorer award, with 13 goals helping his side finish third overall.

Leading up to the tournament, the juniors were trained on the Tweed by Hockeyroo international Savannah Fitzpatrick.

Charlesworth's father Paul, said the training had the players in top condition for the tournament, where they got to stand shoulder to shoulder with more of their heroes.

"Savannah was fantastic with them, and being trained by a Hockeyroo was a massive bonus for them and great for their development,” Charlesworth said.

"While a first and third finish was really good, it's not about winning over there, it's more about enjoyment and development.

"They got to meet all the Aussie players including Tweed's Blake and Dylan Wotherspoon, Madison Fitzpatrick, Gabrielle Nance, and Matthew Butturini, who was playing for NSW.

"It was amazing for them to meet their idols.”

Tweed hockey player Bailey Charlesworth talks tactics with his Queensland side at the under-13 hockey nationals in Perth earlier this month. Contributed

Other Tweed players to take part were Rupert Faye, who represented the Sabers, and Fiona Laybutt, who played for the Embers.

The three players will now link up with their state squads in Brisbane in March, 2018 before a final side is named ahead of Nationals in Wollongong in April.