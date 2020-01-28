Junior snooker players shine at major competitions

Twin Towns Snooker Club juniors Christiano De Azevedo, Cooper Thomson and Kane Woolway with their NSW Junior Championships trophies.

Twin Towns Snooker Club juniors Christiano De Azevedo, Cooper Thomson and Kane Woolway with their NSW Junior Championships trophies.

THREE Tweed junior snooker players weren't caught behind the black, shining at the state and national championships held recently.

The boys, Christiano De Azevedo, Kane Woolway and Cooper Thomson, are all graduates of the Twin Towns Snooker Club's inaugural Junior Development Program held in 2018, and all competed in the NSW championships.

Christiano and Cooper were selected to go on to the national finals in Albury.

Snooker Club president Peter Campbell said thanks to the Twin Towns Community Foundation, the juniors and their guardians, were able to compete at the next level.

"It also gave them the wonderful opportunity to access coaching in both formats of the game through accredited NSW Coaches," Mr Campbell said.

"The boys were required to compete in full tournament dress code, which was a new experience for them.

In an agonisingly close finish, Cooper and Christiano finished on the same win/loss record, with Cooper scraping through as a result of winning their match on the final pink. Kane also played well but did not manage the play-offs.

In Sydney, Cooper and Christiano won selection to represent BSANSW in the National Team Titles and participated as individuals in the national titles that ran alongside team events.

"To have two juniors from our club at the nationals is a tremendous endorsement of the work being put in at a local level to develop our players," he said.

In Albury, both played as part of the NSW team, winning three of their four matches. NSW finished fourth.

The boys, both 13, also competed as individuals in two events - the U15 Snooker and U15 Billiards.

Christiano finished fourth in the group stages in both events while Cooper achieved second spot for Snooker and Billiards to advance to the semis.

In his two semi-final matches, he was knocked out by the same player, 14-year-old Joshua Hands, who went on to win both championships.

"They made huge advances during the week-long event, playing against older and more experienced players," Mr Campbell said.

The Snooker Club will run another free junior coaching program in a few months. For details, contact Peter on 0481 342 289