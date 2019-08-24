Junior stars on Tweed tennis courts

Tweed fans who want to watch the up and coming stars of the tennis scene should head to Arkinstall Park this weekend.

The Australian Winter International has been playing throughout the week, with the finals to be played this weekend.

Some of the best juniors from Australia, New Zealand and Asia have been in Tweed vying for the title.

The competition is a Grade Two event for the International Tennis Federation.

Michael Spry, tournament director, said Tennis NSW was excited to be able to bring some of the best junior talent in the region to the Far North Coast.

“It’s great that Tennis NSW have been able to take this event up to Tweed Heads, as we welcome some of our best Australian juniors, as well as some international players to Tweed this week.

“Day one of the main draw was action packed, with a number of long three-set matches, which sets the tone for a competitive week of tennis.”