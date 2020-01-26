Juniors have a ball on court at international wheelchair tournament

Murwillumbah Tennis Club junior members Patrick Kee, Lawrence Kee, Charlotte Waddell and Ella Bailey-Ives were volunteer ball kids at the International Tennis Federation Tweed Heads International Wheelchair Tennis tournament on the weekend at Arkinstal Park, Tweed Heads – Photo Scott Powick

HAVING the opportunity to see some of the world’s best tennis players in action has been the highlight for a group of junior tennis players who were ball kids at the Tweed Heads International wheelchair tennis tournament last week.

A call out was made to all Tweed clubs for juniors who would be interested in being involved in the tournament and for youngsters from the Murwillumbah Tennis Club, it was an opportunity not to be missed.

Tennis club coach Gemma Eaton said it was a great experience for the juniors who had not witnessed wheelchair tennis before.

“They were really impressed with the way the players moved around the court, their positional play, techniques and power,” she said.

“The juniors had the privilege of being on court to watch Dylan Alcott win his final and later got photos taken with him.

“It was great to have our young players involved in a tournament of that calibre here on the Tweed and I think a few of them will be following the players who were here going into the Australia Open next week.”

Ms Eaton said after being involved in the Tweed Heads International, several of the juniors expressed interest in being ball kids for other tournaments.

To coincide with the Australia Open, Tennis Australia has launched a campaign called Get Your Racquet On! which this year is aimed at adults. “It is a campaign to encourage adults to either pick up a racquet and have a go at the game or rekindle their interest in tennis, especially those people who may have played in their younger days,” she said.

“Clubs will be hosting open court sessions going for about 90 minutes which will involve about 10 minutes of warm up, 50 minutes of tennis activities and 30 minutes of socialising after the court sessions.”

Murwillumbah is one of the clubs on the Tweed involved in the campaign and to find out what other clubs are involved and how to book a session, visit the website play.tennis.com.au