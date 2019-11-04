Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Day five: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (R) enters Hervey Bay District Court with his (L) lawyer Angelo Angelo Venardos and defence barrister Mitch Rawlings.
Day five: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (R) enters Hervey Bay District Court with his (L) lawyer Angelo Angelo Venardos and defence barrister Mitch Rawlings. Angela Kelly
Council News

GUILTY: Jury returns verdict in Chris Loft case

Angela Kelly
by
4th Nov 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.15pm   A jury has found Chris Loft guilty of misconduct. MORE TO COME.  

 

11am: THE trial against former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft entered its fifth day in the Hervey Bay District Court.

  Judge Gary Long completed his summary and the jury has retired to deliberate on Mr Loft's charge of misconduct in a public office.    

Jurors will need to wade through a lengthy file of email communications, evidence and video interview transcripts before deciding on a verdict.

More Stories

chris loft fccourt misconduct in relation to public office
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pizza box blamed for Tweed fire

        premium_icon Pizza box blamed for Tweed fire

        News A pizza box set alight is believed to be the cause of a unit-fire in Tweed Heads over the weekend

        IN COURT: 33 people facing criminal charges in Tweed court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 33 people facing criminal charges in Tweed court...

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...

        NSW set to remove speed camera warning signs

        premium_icon NSW set to remove speed camera warning signs

        News Drivers won’t receive warnings about mobile or fixed speed cameras

        Slashing Schoolies a ‘stupid decision’

        premium_icon Slashing Schoolies a ‘stupid decision’

        Crime "Will they just run riot in the streets?”