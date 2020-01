Jurors in the trial of former Kleenmaid director Andrew Eric Young have begun deliberating their verdict

Mr Young is facing a raft of fraud and insolvency charges related to the collapsed whitegoods business and its spare parts offshoot, Edis Service Logistics.

The 64-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

