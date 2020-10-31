Menu
There have been no new deaths in the state as Melburnians enjoy their first weekend out of lockdown.
Health

Just one new case in Victoria

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
31st Oct 2020 9:44 AM

Victoria has recorded just one new case of COVID-19 and recorded no further deaths on Saturday.

It brings Melbourne's rolling 14 day average to 2.4, with health authorities saying there are now only two active mystery cases with an unknown origin in the community.

Regional Victoria's rolling average sits at 0.

Saturday's numbers represent a fall from Friday when four new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the local government areas of Wyndham, Brimbank, Hume and Greater Dandenong.

Two of the diagnoses were under review due to initial low positive tests results and subsequent negative results.

The two mystery cases were in the postcodes 3081 and 3152, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The state's total case numbers were sitting at 20,347 as of Friday afternoon, and will be updated later today.

It comes as Melburnians enjoy their first weekend back on the town since the relaxation of the city's strict lockdown laws.

Local pubs, bars, restaurants and businesses have welcomed customers back following Wednesday's windback, with Kmart stores copping a wave of shoppers as the clock struck midnight on October 28.

More to come.

