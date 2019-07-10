Menu
CCTV cameras capture petty theft at Coffs restaurant.
Crime

'Just sad': Man filmed stealing mirrors in bizarre break-in

Jasmine Minhas
by
10th Jul 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:25 PM
A LOCAL restaurant owner could only describe it as "just sad" after his CCTV cameras captured the moment a thief broke into the building - and took off with two mirrors.

Guru's owner Bhaskar Samnath said the petty theft, which has since been reported to police, took place at the Park Ave restaurant over the weekend.

The footage reveals a man wearing a backpack walk in through a rear door, before pulling his hood up and leaving the scene carrying the two wall mirrors.

Luckily, little damage was left behind.

Mr Samnath shared the CCTV images after the Advocate reported there have been a number of break-ins and thefts from cars in Park Beach, Boambee and Toormina areas recently.

As the holiday period has begun, local police have been pro-active in warning locals to particularly lock up their cars.

Locals are advised to try to park in well-lit areas, ensure valuables are stored out of sight, close windows and lock doors.

If you have any information on thefts or break-ins in the area, contact local police on 66910799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

break in coffs harbour theft
Coffs Coast Advocate

