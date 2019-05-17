'Just throwing money away'

BUDGET INCREASE: Reece Byrnes, Katie Milne, Ron Cooper and Chris Cherry have all voted to quadruple the amount of money council will spend on a tiny homes concept plan.

DESPITE pleas from the right-wing of the chamber and the concerns raised by the Mayor, Tweed Council has voted to spend almost $90,000 on a concept plan for an affordable housing project which its creator says he'd happily have a millionaire live in.

After initially budgeting just $20,000 for councillor Ron Cooper's Smart, Sustainable Housing project, council voted 4-3 in favour of increasing the figure to $88,523.60 after the initial budget was deemed to small.

Cr Cooper's plan involves 100-200 small dwellings owned by council at South Murwillumbah across from an industrial area.

However, Cr Cooper told the council at Thursday's meeting that one third of the dwellings would be for those on the verge of being homeless, while the other two third were for anyone, including a millionaire if they believed in the concept.

Councillors Warren Polglase, Pryce Allsop and James Owen were all against the motion, with the latter declaring council had "just thrown $88,000 away” once the vote was finished.

Tweed mayor Katie Milne told the chamber she had reservations about the project as well as the funding increase, before voting to support the motion.

Cr Milne told the chamber that supplying affordable housing was not a responsibility of the council, and it was a state government matter.

"We have to be careful subscribing to something that is actually not our role,” she said.

Cr Cooper held firm in his defence of the budget increase, believing this concept needed to be done to curb the issues of housing affordability in the Tweed Shire.

He said the council needed to develop the concept plan to see if the idea would be financially beneficial in the future.

Councillor Reece Byrnes, who voted in favour of the motion, said the state government was not doing enough on the issue and this project would be "activating” an asset of the council to benefit the community.

Council heard earlier this year the land suggested for the project could be valued as high as $87million, if it was re-zoned as industrial land.

In his reasoning for not supporting the motion, Cr Polglase said he agreed with Cr Cooper in the need for a plan to curb the issue, but believed using the land at South Murwillumbah was a mistake.

"The land has not been re-zoned yet but it has the potential and (that) is a lot of money,” Cr Polglase said.

"With that money from the land we could do so much more.

"Ratepayers would be the recipients of that money and I think it would be madness to throw it away.”