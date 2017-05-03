Justice Crew buckle up for road tour

EIGHT-time ARIA nominees the Justice Crew are busting out and hitting the road across New South Wales and Queensland.

The Pop Dat Buckle Part 2 tour will see the Crew perform 17 shows across the two states from June and July this year.

Since winning Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Justice Crew has toured with the likes of One Direction, Jason De Rulo, Chris Brown, Kesha and Pitbull, while releasing non-stop hits and hitting the charts.

Their no.1 ARIA single Boom Boom has been certified 6x Platinum, while ARIA top 10 hit singles Best Night and Everybody, have been certified 2x Platinum.

Their 2014 debut album Live By The Words debuted at #7 on the ARIA Album charts and sparked 5x Platinum hit, Que Sera, which spent nine weeks at #1 on the prestigious ARIA Singles chart.

"We can't wait to mix it up with all our hits and new material,” Justice Crew member Samson said.

"This tour will allow us to be more up and close to our fans, which will be heaps more fun.”

Justice Crew will be supported by dance crew Divine Our Destiny.

Justice Crew

Where: Twin Towns

When: 8pm, Friday, June 30

Tickets: From $44. twintowns.com.au