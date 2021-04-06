Menu
Justice delivers verdict in Nicholas Baxter retrial

Hugh Suffell
6th Apr 2021 2:45 PM
A TOWNSVILLE father has been found not guilty for the death of his infant son in a decision handed down in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Justice David North discharged Nicholas Aaron Baxter who was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew Riley Baxter, in 2011.

Mr Baxter was acquitted of Matthew's murder but convicted and jailed in 2017 after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter. This conviction was overturned on appeal.

His second trial began in February in the Townsville Supreme Court and was decided by a judge sitting alone.

Mr Baxter appeared in the Townsville Supreme Court via video link from Toowoomba.

