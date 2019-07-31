Menu
A teenage boy and seven other juveniles have been charged by police following a crime spree across Kingscliff and Casuarina. Trevor Veale
Crime

Juveniles charged with 30 thefts in Tweed crime spree

Rick Koenig
by
31st Jul 2019 1:45 PM
A TEENAGE boy and seven other juveniles have been charged by police following a crime spree across the Tweed Coast earlier this year.

NSW Police said in the early hours of March Sunday 24 and Monday 25, an unknown number of people allegedly committed about 30 break, enter and steal offences in the Kingscliff and Casuarina areas.

It's alleged three vehicles with a combined value of more than $100,000, along with electronic devices and wallets were taken from various locations during this time.

An investigation was then launched by detectives from Tweed Byron Police District.

About 1pm yesterday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at Tweed Heads Police Station.

He has been charged with nine offences, including enter dwelling with intent, steal motor vehicle, and dispose of property stolen outside NSW.

He was refused bail to face a Children's Court today .

A total of eight juveniles have now been charged for break, enter and steal offences in the Kingscliff and Casuarina area from late last year and early this year.

Police will allege the accused juveniles travelled from Queensland to commit the offences.

Tweed Byron Police District Crime Manager Brendon Cullen urged residents to ensure doors are locked, keys are kept in a safe place and personal belongings are never left in view when you leave your car.

"Stealing from a car is usually an opportunistic crime, so leaving your valuables in open view or poor vehicle security can invite unwanted attention. Always make sure your vehicle is locked and windows are up when you leave the car," he said.

"By just taking a few extra security precautions, you can significantly lower your chances of being affected by this type of crime."

casuarina crime kingscliff police theft tweed
Tweed Daily News

