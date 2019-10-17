Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Kaila Murnain resigns as NSW ALP general secretary

by Linda Silmalis
17th Oct 2019 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUSPENDED NSW Labor boss Kaila Murnain has tendered her resignation as NSW ALP general secretary.

In a statement issued by Labor Party president Mark Lennon, it is revealed the resignation followed Ms Murnain and the party reaching a confidential "separation agreement".

"The terms of the separation agreement are confidential, but consist of Ms Murnain's basic legal entitlements," he said.

Kaila Murnain has tendered her resignation. Picture: AAP
Kaila Murnain has tendered her resignation. Picture: AAP

"The Party is actively considering seeking the recovery of all of its costs related to the Inquiry, including the sum payable to Ms Murnain, under its insurance policies and from its previous lawyers."

The full terms of the settlement would be reported to the next meeting of the Administrative Committee, he said.

Mr Lennon said a new branch secretary would not be elected until the review into the branch currently being conducted by Professor Michael Lavarch, had provided its recommendations on the role of the General Secretary.

The statement comes amid an investigation by the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption into donations to the Labor Party made in 2015.

Kaila Murnain was suspended from her role. Picture: AAP
Kaila Murnain was suspended from her role. Picture: AAP

Among the allegations being investigated include that former party secretary Jamie Clements received the illegal donation of $100,000 in cash in an Aldi bag. Mr Clements has denied the allegation.

Ms Murnain was suspended from her role after telling ICAC that she knew about the $100,000 cash donation in the shopping bag.

Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo, who now lives in Hong Kong, has denied being the source of the donation.

More Stories

Show More
aldi bag chinese donations kaila murnain labor party nsw alp

Top Stories

    ‘Kind act’ has killed two endangered birds in Tweed

    premium_icon ‘Kind act’ has killed two endangered birds in Tweed

    Environment A seemingly harmless act with the best intentions is putting an endangered bird species at risk of fatal consequences

    • 17th Oct 2019 10:15 AM
    IN COURT: five people to appear in Tweed Local Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: five people to appear in Tweed Local Court today

    News Here is a list of everyone who are appearing in front of the Local Court today

    Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    premium_icon Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

    News 30-year-old man from Casino in custody

    Man allegedly begged teen to keep hotel sex secret

    premium_icon Man allegedly begged teen to keep hotel sex secret

    Crime It is alleged man had sex with the girl nine times