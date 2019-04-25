Cuoco breaks down after Big Bang finale

Kaley Cuoco is an emotional mess over the Big Bang Theory finale.

The Big Bang Theory cast revealed they've all read the script for the show's last episode.

Kaley Cuoco has been posting almost non-stop about the final days of filming on the hit comedy. She's previously posted behind-the-scenes content as well as eulogised the show's last annual flash mob performance.

However, today she shared the biggest sign yet the show is coming to an end with a series of emotional snaps.

‘Prepare yourselves for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words,’ Cuoco wrote.

‘Yea, didn’t sleep,’ Cuoco captioned this photo.

Post table read for Big Bang Theory finale.



Her co-star Kunal Nayyar shared a similar image revealing the cast got together for a table read of the final episode.

Co-star Melissa Rauch posted a photo of the cast sitting with the writers on set where she too revealed the group got together to read how the series concludes. Unfortunately, no one spilt any secrets about what to expect.

"About to go into our table read for the series finale written by this group of geniuses ~ AKA: the heart and soul of (The Big Bang Theory)," Rauch wrote.

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end.



CBS previously announced the long-running sitcom would end after season 12, which will air its final episode on May 16 in America. An Australian air date for the finale hasn't been announced yet.

"We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close," a joint statement from CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions read at the time of the announcement.

The show premiered in 2007 and has since earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission