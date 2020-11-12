Kaley Cuoco’s surprise Big Bang sex claim

Kaley Cuoco has claimed that The Big Bang Theory bosses added more sex scenes with her ex Johnny Galecki after they split "just to f**k with us".

The actress, 34, played Penny in the popular series for 12 years alongside Galecki's Leonard.

The former couple originally dated for two years during their early days on the hugely popular CBS sitcom, which streams locally on Binge.

But once they decided to end the relationship in 2009, the actors still had to continue their on set romance between Penny and Leonard.

In rare comments about her relationship with her co-star, Kaley explained during a chat on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast: "We dated at the beginning of the show for almost two years. When we did the pilot and I was crushing so hard but he had a girlfriend then.

"Eventually, we got together and we were mad about each other for two years but then we broke up," she added.

"Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we're closer today than we ever were."

On filming subsequent sex scenes, Kaley described how she become suspicious of creator Chuck Lorre.

She recalled: "It was a little sensitive for a minute. But I just remember Chuck Lorre - the genius behind our show - I remember those weeks where our characters would be jumping in bed with each other every other second.

"Johnny and I talk about it and I think (Chuck) did that on purpose just to f**k with us.

"If I was with him, I would ask him because it came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other."

Leonard and Penny were on and off on the show.

The star, who is the central character in HBO's upcoming show The Flight Attendant (which hits Binge on November 27) recently spoke about her "nuts" pay packet on the sitcom.

The actress was thought to have been paid $US1 million ($A1.37 million) per episode - matching co-stars Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg.

Kaley told the Los Angeles Times: "That experience - the cast, the amount of time spent together, the pay, the ratings, like, it was nuts, it was unheard of.

"That was so special and will be a part of my heart for the rest of my life.

"Nothing will ever compare to that and I think knowing that helps me separate that from what I'm doing now, which is so different and new."

Kaley is now married to US equestrian Karl Cook, whom she wed in 2018.

She was previously married to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting for two years before their split in 2016.

