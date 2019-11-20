Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Kangaroo at Novotel Sunshine Coast
Offbeat

Kangaroo skips into luxury at resort’s new bar

Ashley Carter
20th Nov 2019 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CURIOS kangaroo has been spotted entertaining guests at the opening of Novotel Sunshine Coast's new poolside bar.

A video of the kangaroo skipping through the bar, past dozens of excited onlookers, has gone viral after it was shared to popular Facebook page LADbible.

"It's our new bar that's got everyone skipping, so hop along to (Novotel Sunshine Coast)," Novotel wrote.

The former Novotel Twin Waters this month unveiled $2 million worth of renovations to go with its revamped brand.

editors picks kangaroo novotel sunshine coast novotel twin waters resort offbeat
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireworks industry ‘devastated’ by fire danger

        premium_icon Fireworks industry ‘devastated’ by fire danger

        News A pyrotechnician has suggested Christmas fireworks displays be used to fundraise for those affected by bushfires.

        New twist in Toolara 'esky' murder, torture case

        premium_icon New twist in Toolara 'esky' murder, torture case

        Crime Fisherman successfully appeals murder, torture conviction

        DONE DEAL: When trams will begin running to Burleigh Heads

        premium_icon DONE DEAL: When trams will begin running to Burleigh Heads

        News Work to begin immediately on Broadbeach to Burleigh tram

        IN COURT: 27 people facing criminal charges in Tweed today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 27 people facing criminal charges in Tweed today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of...