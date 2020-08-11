Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this video of kangaroos fighting in the snow

by Jack Gramenz
11th Aug 2020 2:08 PM

Two kangaroos have been filmed fighting while heavy snow falls in a video shared to Facebook.

The roos squared up for a solid two minutes on Sunday while kookaburras heckled in the background.

The video was captured at Mount Jerrong, west of Sydney.

"Nothing beats a good kanga fight when there's nothing on the tele," KangaWomba Lodge owner Wendy Lindsay wrote on her post sharing the video.

The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

 

It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

RELATED: Stray dog adopted as car company mascot

RELATED: Woman in hospital after whale encounter

"We see a lot of the kangaroos fighting, but to see them in the snow like that, it was pretty amazing," Wendy told 7 News.

"It's nice to have that little bit of magic happening."

It's not clear what the kangaroos were fighting about but the native marsupials are prolific boxers, often duking it out for dominance, mates, and perhaps even fun.

 

Originally published as Kangaroos have huge fight in the snow

wild life

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Volunteer firies ‘left in the lurch’

        Premium Content Volunteer firies ‘left in the lurch’

        News The Gold Coast’s volunteer rural firies say they have been left in the lurch after a council decision which will cost them an enormous sum.

        ‘Matter of urgency’: Major change proposed for border

        Premium Content ‘Matter of urgency’: Major change proposed for border

        Politics QLD NSW border: Tweed Cr James Owen calls for appointment of commissioner

        Young lovers led police on dangerous chase across two states

        Premium Content Young lovers led police on dangerous chase across two states

        News In court the teen told magistrate: "I am not sure if I am pregnant"

        Weather bureau issues hazardous surf warning

        Weather bureau issues hazardous surf warning

        News POLICE said people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near...