Kanye threatens to expose the Kardashians

Kanye West is threatening to reveal Kardashian family secrets during a Twitter "livestream" if his wife follows through on any attempt to "lock him up", according to a new report.

The rapper - who suffers from bipolar disorder and is reportedly becoming increasingly "paranoid" amid his latest episode - has so far resisted calls from his family to seek medical help and is instead "holed up" in a bunker on his Wyoming ranch, surrounded by a small circle of friends.

He announced on July 4 that he was entering the 2020 presidential election race, but there's confusion over whether or not he's still forging ahead.

"Kanye is very unwell and everyone's very worried for him," a source told The Sun.

"He's acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and (Kim's mother) Kris (Jenner) are 'out to get him'.

"He's told (Kim) that if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention, he'll livestream it on Twitter and 'show the world the truth'.

"He's warned Kim that he knows the family 'secrets' and will put them all out there. There's a lot that isn't on the reality show - feuds, secret celebrity hook-ups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family."

The couple is battling through a difficult time. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Despite the threat, Kardashian's "only concern" is getting West the help he needs and "protecting their children", according to the source.

"She's very worried," they added.

According to US Weekly, the reality TV star and cosmetics mogul is now also weighing up their future together.

"Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce," a source told the publication.

Kardashian has been divorced twice previously, from first husband Damon Thomas in 2004 and from Kris Humphries in 2013.

Meanwhile, sources told The Sun that Kardashian has been planning an intervention for her husband of six years.

"Kanye needs medical help. His friends know he's had a hard time managing his medications in the past but this time things are very different," the insider said.

"His behaviour and his harmful statements have taken this situation to a whole new level of scary for Kim."

The source added Kardashian feels her hands are tied when it comes to her husband.

"She wants to help him by getting him the right doctor but Kanye isn't willing to accept any help," they revealed.

"An intervention is the next step. Those closest to Kim and Kanye have joined together and discussed ways to approach him.

"They know it's time for an intervention but making that happen peacefully will be a huge challenge.

"Kim has put up with many of Kanye's ups and downs but this is different.

"In her eyes, the bizarre lies about North are unforgivable and their closest friends worry this was the final straw."

Kardashian broke her silence on her husband's health on Wednesday, following an emotional and rambling presidential rally in North Carolina and two nonsensical Twitter outbursts by West.

In a statement posted on Instagram, she defended West and made mention of his mental health, specifically noting his bipolar disorder.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

But Kardashian said she felt compelled to speak out because "of the stigma and misconceptions of mental health".

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try," she wrote.

West was in tears at his first presidential rally earlier this week. Picture: Supplied

It came just hours after the rapper had again unleashed on his family in a series of bizarre tweets, a mere 24 hours after first causing concern among fans for his mental health with a similar outburst.

Among a slew of claims, West seemingly revealed he has tried to file for divorce from Kardashian, while reiterating that she and matriarch Kris Jenner have attempted to have him hospitalised.

In his earlier tweets, he mentioned rappers Meek Mill and Drake, who have been at the centre of unsubstantiated Kardashian cheating rumours over the years, and made wild claims about Michael Jackson's death, as well as branding his mother-in-law a "white supremacist".

The tweets have since been removed from his page.

Originally published as Kanye threatens to expose Kim