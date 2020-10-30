Kanye’s extravagant gift for Kim’s 40th

Kanye West reunited wife Kim Kardashian with her dead father for her 40th birthday, giving her an amazing 3D hologram.

Kanye West reunited wife Kim Kardashian with her dead father for her 40th birthday, giving her an amazing 3D hologram.

Kim Kardashian West received the ultimate birthday present, which she herself has described as "the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime," from husband Kanye West.

The gift was an amazing 3D hologram of Kim's late father Robert Kardashian, who passed away from oesophageal cancer in July 2003 at the age of 59.

"A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion," wrote Kim, who shared the video of the sweet clip on her social media on Friday.

Kanye’s gift to Kim was literally out of this world.

The KKW founder posted a follow-up post, writing: "(I) can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mum and closest friends to experience together.

"Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime. Here's a more close up view to see the incredible detail," she wrote.

In the clip, viewers saw Robert Kardashian wearing a beige suit jacket, speaking directly to Kim on her 40th birthday.

"Happy birthday Kimberly," he began. "Look at you. You're 40 and all grown up. You look beautiful, just like you were when you were a little girl.

"I watch over you and your sisters and brother, and the kids, every day. Sometimes I drop hints that I'm around, like when you hear someone make a big pee fee, or when you make a big pee fee."

The hologram dad had a special message for his daughter on her birthday.

"Remember when I would drive you to school in my tiny Mercedes every day and we'd listen to this song together?"

Music begins to play, and the hologram of Robert starts to dance.

"I am so proud of the woman that you've become," he adds, "and all that you've accomplished.

"All of your hard work and all the businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer, and to carry on my legacy.

"It's a long and hard road, but it's worth it. I'm with you every step of the way.

"The way that you're connecting with our roots and supporting Armenia means so much to me. You are a proud Armenian, and I am a proud Armenian father."

Kim and her late father Robert Kardashian.

"The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family. You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West.

"You are the most, most, most, most amazing mother to your four beautiful children, and they are perfect.

"Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberley, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you, and I'm always with you.

"I have built a firewall around our family. I love you, Kimberley.

"Tell Kourtney, Khloe and Rob I love them, and I miss you all.

"Don't forget to say your prayers."

It's an extravagant gift that would have cost a fortune.

The five-day birthday trip reportedly cost the beauty mogul upwards of $US1 million ($A1.4 million).

Originally published as Kanye's extravagant gift for Kim's 40th