Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cassandra Thorburn and Karl Stefanovic at the 2011 Logies.
Cassandra Thorburn and Karl Stefanovic at the 2011 Logies.
Celebrity

Karl’s ex spills on ‘challenging’ divorce

3rd Oct 2019 9:54 AM

CASSANDRA Thorburn has opened up about the struggles of co-parenting three kids with ex-husband Karl Stefanovic.

The ex-Today host split with his wife of 21 years in late 2016, sparking a bitter and public divorce.

The former couple have three children together - Jackson, 20, Ava, 14, and River, 12.

 

The former couple share three children.
The former couple share three children.

Speaking on this week's The Juggling Act podcast, Thorburn admitted that sharing them with her ex-husband was a "massive challenge".

"Co-parenting I think is a massive challenge. Even if there's an amicable agreement between the parties, it still becomes hard," she told co-hosts Sarah Harris and Melissa Wilson.

"You're leading separate lives, you're no longer in a co-environment. So co-parenting … that's a big word."

However, Thorburn also explained that working through it was possible.

"There obviously is a way to navigate it," she said. "I don't think there's a textbook of instructions in point form (where) you can guarantee you're going to get that end result."

 

Stefanovic and Yarbrough’s wedding in Cabo.
Stefanovic and Yarbrough’s wedding in Cabo.

Months after splitting from Thorburn, Stefanovic met shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough at a yacht party in Sydney and sparked up a relationship.

The couple went on to marry in a lavish ceremony in Mexico last December.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity divorce karl stefanovic seniors-news today show

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    Tweed holiday park among best in the country

    premium_icon Tweed holiday park among best in the country

    News A shire holiday park has been short-listed as an award finalist in one of the...

    Radiology service upgrade will help Tweed patients

    premium_icon Radiology service upgrade will help Tweed patients

    Health The $8.4 million project will transform radiology on the Coast, giving residents...

    Tweed Valley Hospital is one step closer

    premium_icon Tweed Valley Hospital is one step closer

    Health Up to 650 construction workers expected at peak of construction