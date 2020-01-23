Karl’s feud with Richard Reid erupts

WE HAVE a new celebrity feud on our hands.

Karl Stefanovic and Richard Reid blasted each other on Kyle and Jackie O's KIIS FM breakfast show this morning in separate interviews.

Stefanovic was the first to appear on the radio show and he was asked by the hosts how he felt when Reid revealed on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! last year that the Today star had "hair plugs".

At the time, Reid said in the jungle: "So I go into the hair room, and this guy looks up and he's kinda like balding. It was Karl Stefanovic without his spray-on hair … And then he went away and got hair plugs."

Richard Reid won I’m A Celeb last year.

On radio this morning, Stefanovic called Reid, who worked on the Today show for seven years before he quit in 2015, a "tosser of the highest order".

"Richard and I have had a beautiful relationship over many years," Stefanovic said to Kyle and Jackie O. "I never really saw him in person because he was always too busy flapping about.

"When he said it (on I'm A Celeb) … I just thought, 'You're just a tosser! Richard Reid is a tosser of the highest order!'"

Not long after Stefanovic's interview ended, Kyle and Jackie O called Reid who hit back at the Today show star.

"I think it might be a little stretch that our relationship was beautiful," Reid said.

"You two don't like each other?" Kyle asked.

"I like Karl just fine," Reid replied. "I like him just fine, in small doses. I don't have a problem with Karl … not much."

Karl Stefanovic at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Klein

When asked why his relationship with Stefanovic soured, Reid told the KIIS FM hosts: "Karl got a little full of himself. He started talking about himself in the third person. I just like everyone to be down to earth and accessible. He just got a little full of himself and I didn't really care for that."

Reid also had a dig at the Today show's poor ratings over the past few years, saying, "I kind of turned off like the rest of Australia".

Karl Stefanovic is currently back on air as host of the Today show alongside Allison Langdon. Richard Reid, who won I'm A Celeb last year, is a regular co-host on Studio 10.