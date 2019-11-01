Katter in support of press freedoms

MEMBER for Kennedy Bob Katter has thrown his support behind the national media's Right to Know campaign.

Immediate shockwaves have been felt through the Canberra political class after Australian media companies united behind the campaign.

Mr Katter said he was supportive of press freedom - even for the ABC, which is not his favourite source of news.

"You blokes are a pack of bastards but I love you," he said.

Mr Katter said like the press, he too had hit brick walls when it came to seeking information from all levels of government.

"The freedom of information laws were introduced to overcome these things and they are very ineffective," Mr Katter said.

"I think they should be made much more effective.

"It took me around two years to get the diabetes figures for First Australian communities.

"And even then I had to do it in a very round-a-bout way and only then was the vital information provided to me.

"Clearly it was being hidden by the State Government."

Mr Katter said he was supportive of the Australian Law Reform Commission's recommendations that aimed to protect journalists and whistleblowers, but wanted to see specific legislation before making a decision to back it.

Mr Katter said it was difficult to "muscle" the press in any way without threatening democracy.

"When you start trying to hide corruption, the outcomes are worse than you could believe," he said.

"It's like a pressure cooker - eventually the bloody thing will explode if you haven't got a release valve."

Mr Katter back the rights of his constituents to know what decisions were being made by governments.

"Foreign ownership would be a classic case and point, particularly with the takeover with Australian land, water and corporations," he said.

"And the ugly figures on the First Australian communities - Closing the Gap was supposed to divulge this information, but I think, quite frankly, the opposite has occurred.

"I'm finding it almost impossible to find these things out, so I think the rule in this case is an excellent rule."

The Right to Know Coalition has since put pressure on federal ministers, asking them their thoughts on the Australian Federal Police's raids on Australian journalists, access to journalism metadata, and proposed new powers to spy on ordinary Australian citizens.

A News Corp Australia poll of 1100 readers, found up to 95 per cent wanted greater access to information after they voted on six real-world instances of press censorship. These included cases of violence in aged care homes, where just 4.84 per cent agreed with the government's stance to keep the matter secret.