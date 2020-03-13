Katy Perry party canned amid virus fear

A secret listening session to preview tracks from Katy Perry's new record was abruptly cancelled on Thursday when it was revealed two staff members of her Australian label had been exposed to the virus.

Staff at the Universal Music Australia building in Woolloomooloo, Sydney, were immediately told to quarantine themselves until Monday and the offices were locked down.

Perry was just minutes away from attending the listening session in Redfern for about 30 label staff and music media representatives when Universal cancelled the event.

American singer Katy Perry performs during the FIGHT ON, a concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, Victoria. Picture: AAP

Legendary American altrocker Pixies have postponed the rest of their Australian tour due to the potential health risks during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Out of caution for current public health concerns, Pixies are postponing the remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth," the band said in a statement issued by their promoter Live Nation on Thursday morning.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority.

"Rescheduled dates for all of these shows will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to returning to Australia."

Live Nation is working with the band to reschedule the postponed dates for later in 2020 and hope to announce these as soon as possible.

It comes as Bluesfest promoter Peter Noble has assured fans the show will go on this Easter.

In the wake of cancellations and postponements by American music festivals SXSW and Coachella and Australian winter event Dark Mofo - along with Miley Cyrus pulling the pin on her bushfire benefit in Melbourne - there were concerns the annual Byron Bay event would not go ahead at Easter.

Lenny Kravitz is due in Byron Bay this Easter. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images.

But Noble reassured ticketholders on Wednesday that Bluesfest, starring Crowded House, Patti Smith, Lenny Kravitz, Alanis Morissette and dozens more artists, is on.

And their tickets are insured against cancellation because of a pandemic.

"We are all aware of COVID-19 in Australia and want to update you. Bluesfest Byron Bay will be going ahead as planned from 9 - 13 April 2020," Noble said in a statement to the festival's fans.

"Both NSW Health and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), the federal body, both report that attending public events such as Bluesfest are low risk."

Noble said the festival would bolster health and safety measures in accordance with State and Federal health department advice.

Neil Finn will premiere the new-look Crowded House with their only Australian show at Bluesfest. Picture AAP/David Clark

"We want to assure you that we are currently implementing the recommended extra safety measures and additional facilities in order to consider the general health and safety of patrons, artists and staff at the event," he said.

"Bluesfest will be supplying additional hand sanitisation facilities at our toilets and throughout the festival site.

"If you've already purchased a ticket for Bluesfest, your ticket purchase is fully insured in case of cancellation due to this pandemic."

Miley Cyrus cancelled her visit to Australia due to coronavirus. Picture: Supplied.

Noble and Bluesfest regulars now just have to cross everything artists travelling to Byron Bay from overseas continue with their commitments.

American artists including Mariah Carey, Green Day, Richard Marx and Madonna have canned shows in Asia or Europe due to the health crisis.