Fans lose it over Katy’s ‘stunning’ new look

Katy Perry stunned fans after unveiling a startling new look, posting a picture of herself with long, blonde, wavy hair.

The 34-year-old singer looked almost unrecognisable in the shot, which she captioned in Spanish which translated to: "What's your name?"

Katy's shot shows her sitting in a chair being styled by Chris Appleton, who also does Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian's hair.

The reaction from followers was huge, with one exclaiming: "OMG!!! I needed a warning about this for my soul."

Another gasped: "Shes stunning with the long blonde hair.. like stunning.. like model.. like why why hasnt she done this before?"

A third disbelieving fan wrote: "Is this really Katy Perry?!? Shhook."

Another insisted: "Way better this look than the short hair, in both look beautiful but in this you totally rock it!"

However, given that the star - best known for sporting a pixie cut - had far shorter hair very recently, the new look is likely to be thanks to a wig.

In fact, she was pictured just last week at the filming of American Idol, where she is a judge, with hair that didn't even touch her shoulders.

Katy has been sporting this hairdo for the last few years. Picture: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Three days later, she was back on the show with much longer pink hair.

The Firework singer was recently seen at the Coachella music festival, kissing fiance Orlando Bloom as he grabbed her bottom.

Katy and the British actor, 42, have been happier than ever since they got engaged in February after dating on and off for the past three years.

She’s known for mixing it up, pictured here with Rihanna sporting purple hair. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

And while plans for their impending nuptials ramp up, the pair looked delighted to be in each other's company as they watched stars including Childish Gambino.

They also cheered as Janalle Monae and Katy's pal Diplo took to the Palm Springs stage.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission