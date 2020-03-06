Katy Perry’s OTT pregnancy announcement

Katy Perry has announced her pregnancy with fiance Orlando Bloom, using her latest music video to unveil her bump.

The baby will be the first for Perry and Bloom, who were engaged last year.

The Lord of the Rings actor, 43, is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram, along with a four-second teaser of the new song and music video.

The song title throws fans back to her wedding to Russell Brand in 2010, at which she notably wore grey, not white.

"Cause I've never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you," the American Idol judge sings in the chorus.

"No, I've never worn white/But I'm standin' here tonight/Cause I really wanna say 'I do.'"

Perry finally reveals her baby bump in the closing seconds of the music video, dressed in a white boob tube and a sheer flowing skirt:

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy via music video.

Shortly after, the star tweeted "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore," before following up with: "or carry around a big purse lol," referencing building speculation about her pregnancy with Bloom this week.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

And over on her Instagram stories, the star filmed herself squealing about the news after zooming in on her stomach:

Katy perry screaming about being pregnant is the same reaction that I had when I found out! Congratulations @katyperry #NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/mle5vuy5Ll — sarah 🤍 (@xkatycatsarah) March 5, 2020

The singer recently opened up about her wedding prep with Stellar Magazine, describing herself as "a bridechilla as opposed to a bridezilla."

"Orlando and I are united with our approach," Perry explained.

"It's not about the party, it's about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you're with someone who challenges you to be your best self."

Katy Perry announced her engagement to Orlando Bloom on Instagram last year. Picture: Instagram.

Following their engagement news last year, the star told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp how the proposal went down, revealing she was suspicious from the moment she sat down for dinner.

"I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta," she said at the time.

"So I get there and, I mean, he's like clean-shaven. He's not wearing tennis shoes. I'm like, 'Ah s -, something is going down! We were ordering everything and I was like, 'Who is this person?!'"

"I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you've ever seen."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty.

The couple met and began dating after bonding at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016.

"I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my (soon-to-be) boyfriend's hand. He wasn't even sitting at our table - he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey, that's my burger!'," the singer told her American Idol panel last year.

"In-N-Out creates true love," she joked of the popular US burger restaurant.