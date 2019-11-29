Kayo fans set streaming records

Star attraction … Ash Barty’s French open win was the most watched tennis match this year on Kayo Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Australia's obsession with sport has exploded in the age of streaming, with Kayo consumption figures confirming local fans have watched a staggering 65 million hours since the app's launch in November last year.

In a state-by-state battle, New South Wales again came out on top, streaming the most hours of content (19,203,431) followed by Victoria (19,039,377) and Queensland (12,395,050).

One NSW viewer set the benchmark as the nation's biggest sports lover, watching 483,360 minutes of action (or 8,056 hours); beating out a Victorian fan, with 331,620 minutes streamed.

Ash Barty’s stunning year in tennis also saw her French Open matches draw huge audiences. Picture: AFP

Kayo has broadcast 57 different sports and more than 200 different series, with ESPN"s 30 for 30 Rodman: For Better or Worse the most popular documentary.

Not surprisingly the footy codes NRL and AFL dominated the streaming figures, with the preliminary final between Richmond and Geelong the most watched AFL game all year; ahead of the round 22 match up between the Tigers and West Coast.

In the same round, the Brisbane v Geelong game came in as the third most viewed.

The preliminary final between Richmond and Geelong was the most watched AFL game. Picture: Mark Stewart

In NRL data, a round 25 winner-takes-all clash between the West Tigers and Sharks, was the most streamed match, ahead of the Roosters v Storm preliminary final and the Sea Eagles v Storm match which saw the Melbourne team claim the minor premiership but was overshadowed by an incident between Will Chambers and an overzealous fan who was ejected by police.

The NRL and AFL have dominated the streaming figures. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Ash Barty's stunning year in tennis also saw her French Open matches draw huge audiences, with her final against Vondrousova the most watched tennis match, male or female, on Kayo this year.

Kayo Sports CEO, Julian Ogrin said: "The launch of Kayo 12 months ago was the 'big bang'

for sports streaming - we have more sport than any other streaming service in the world."

Turning one was "a great moment to step back and look at how Australians consume

sports streaming," he added - and the results have been eye-opening.

"It's not just the depth and breadth of the content, with 65 million hours streamed since

launch, but the amount customers are consuming. One Kayo fan has streamed over

483,360 minutes of content while another has watched 4,450 videos."