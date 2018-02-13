Menu
K'cliff park expected to honour Sapper Rowan Robinson

IN MEMORY: Sapper Rowan Robinson.
Aisling Brennan
by

THE name of a former soldier who died while on tour in Afghanistan is favoured to be immortalised when Tweed Shire Council renames Kingscliff's Central Park.

Council on Thursday will vote on a final name for the beach-front park, which has been mostly closed for more than a year as part of a $22 million revitalisation project.

The decision to change the park name comes after an uproar on social media over council's naming of 'Central Park' without consultation.

Kingscliff's new Central Park is expected to open on Friday to the public.
Council decided to reconsider the park's name last October and invited the public to contribute suggestions. The submission period resulted in 59 submissions being received proposing 55 different names, including Parky McPark Face, Kingscliff Foreshore Park and S. Gilmore Park, in honour of surf legend Stephanie Glimore.

However, the top contenders with the most votes for the name change were Dreamtime Park, Rowan Robinson Park and Goodjinburra Park.

Councillor Ron Cooper said he would be supporting the Rowan Robinson Park suggestion, which honoured the memory of former Kingscliff man Sapper Rowan Robinson, who died aged 23, on June 6, 2011 in Afghanistan.

"I suspect the decision is obviously favouring the young soldier,” Cr Cooper said.

"I would rather it not be called a memorial park, but have (Rowan's) story there somewhere on some plaque. He certainly deserves it as a young person and soldier."

