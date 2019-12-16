Keeffe has high hopes for big year at Giants

AFL: Buoyed by a solid year, Gympie product Lachlan Keeffe says he's eager to knuckle down and lock in some consistency to earn more game time at the Giants next season.

The 29-year-old played 10 games in his second season at Greater Western Sydney, including a preliminary final, and was even in the frame to earn a spot in the grand final squad in September.

While he didn't get the call up for the decider, Keeffe said he had enjoyed the year, especially the back half, where he notched up seven straight matches. He finally managed to tick off his 50th career game this year too, after first debuting for Collingwood in 2011.

It's given the former U18 Sunshine Coast Power talent belief he can fight for even more game time next year.

"I played enough games here and there (last season) just to give me a bit of hope heading into next year. And I played some pretty good footy at the end of the season so that's always nice too," he said at an open training session at Maroochydore yesterday.

"Ideally, I'd like to play more games but that's up to me I guess. I've got to put the work in over the pre-season and my goal is to play consistent footy.

"I haven't been able to establish that yet for the first two years at Giants but I still believe in my ability and hopefully this is the year."

GWS Giants training at the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex. Lachlan Keeffe training with the team.

While acknowledging the grand finalists Giants featured a deep and talented roster, Keeffe remained optimistic of his chances of a fruitful season next year.

"I back my ability and I think I'm a pretty good player so it's up to me to put my best foot forward to show my wares and show the coaches that I can stand up and play that well for 22 weeks of the year and finals," he said.

Keeffe said he'd relished the Giants' week-long pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast.

"It's just good to get away from the same spot and same things in Sydney and get away for a week before Chrissy and do some hard training," he said.

"You get to know some of the young fellas that have just come to the club and get to know some of the older guys you probably don't see much of outside the footy club.

"And what better place than on the Sunny Coast, good weather and good beaches, it's nice."

The Giants wrapped up their week-long Coast camp today.