Keenan: 'It's time to move on' after complaints dismissed

AN INDEPENDENT investigation into complaints against staff at Southern Downs Regional Council, including a former Tweed Shire Council general manager, have been dismissed.

In a statement issued by Southern Down Regional Council in south-east Queensland today, the council said it had received a report from an independent investigator who considered complaints made about several senior management staff, including chief executive officer David Keenan - a former general manager at Tweed.

The SDRC said a total of seven complaints were lodged, none of which related to bullying or intimidation. As part of the investigation, staff and non-staff members were interviewed.

Of the seven complaints, the independent investigator determined that none could be substantiated.

In the statement, Mr Keenan said SDRC would continue to work to further facilitate "a workplace environment free of bullying and intimidation”.

"In recent staff meetings employees have again been made aware of how to report bullying, harassment and other workplace issues,” Mr Keenan said.

"Additionally, staff were made aware of the use of Public Interest Disclosures and the role unions can have in reporting workplace issues, as well as the availability of the Employee Assistance Program should staff be experiencing personal issues.”

Mr Keenan said he would work with council staff to ensure productivity of their roles and responsibilities.

"The investigation has taken up significant financial and human resources,” he said.

"It is disappointing that aspects of the investigation were provided to the media, as this has impacted on the workplace.

"The investigation is completed and it is time to move on.”

Mr Keenan was dramatically axed by Tweed Shire Council in March 2013, just 10 months into his contract.

The shock move angered many residents with several hundred turning out to two protest meetings in the months after his dismissal. They continue to fight against the decision.