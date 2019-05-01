Menu
ROUGH DEAL: Gold Coast Premier League coach Dean Milosevic.
Soccer

Keep your head up says coach

Michael Doyle
by
1st May 2019 2:00 PM

FOOTBALL: Patience is being preached by Tweed United boss Dean Milosevic, after his sides 5-0 loss to Nerang last week.

United finished with nine men on the field, after two red cards in the second half derailed any moment the side had in the match.

Milosevic said he was very sceptical about both red cards, believing neither of them deserved to be cautioned, let only sent straight from the field.

"We got dealt a bit of a rough deal with the referee,” Milosevic said.

"When referees start flinging cards around it makes it very difficult.

"Once you lose one and then another, it is really hard to play with nine men - we are treading lightly with refs apparently.”

United face Broadbeach this weekend, with their last meeting being United's only highlight of the year securing a 2-2 draw.

Milosevic said every game in the Gold Coast Premier League was tough, and said he has told his players to keep being positive and take their opportunities.

"I've told the boys to keep your heads up, keep the confidence and coming to training and we'll see if we can't score a couple of goals earlier on in these games,” he said.

Kick-off for United's Round 8 Premier League clash will be this afternoon at 3pm, at Arkinstall Park.

