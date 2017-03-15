Keeping school life in the family for three generations

IT'S not every day you can say your grandchild sat in the very same classroom as you did.

But for Sue-Ellen Ridgewell, having three generations of students from the one family attend the same school is something she says with pride.

Having attended Tweed Heads South Public School in 1975, Ms Ridgewell sent her daughter Meaghan to the same school in 1999 and now her grandchild Sofia-Rose Wilkinson has just started kindergarten just like her grandmother did all those years ago.

Ms Ridgewell said it was very special having three generations attend the same school.

"I got quite emotional when my daughter said she was sending her children there,” she said.

Ms Ridgewell said she's seen the school change over the years and is excited for her grandchildren to experience their education.

"It's changed a lot since I went there, especially the uniforms.”

"I wore a blue checked dress. My daughter had a yellow shirt and maroon shirt or skirts.”