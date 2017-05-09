Kegs delivered right on time to Condong Bowls Club

CLUBS NSW has rallied around flood-damaged Condong Bowls Club to get the small club back on its feet.

During the March 31 floods, the Condong Bowls Club lost everything from carpets to pokie machines leaving members feeling very disheartened about their clubs' downfall.

To make sure the much-loved club survived, Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club marketing officer Ali alder said all of the local clubs jumped into action.

"When Condong Bowls Club suffered immense damage, local Tweed Clubs including Tweed Heads Bowls Club, Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club, Twin Towns and Murwillumbah Services Club, along with assistance from Clubs NSW, stepped in to help out a friend,” Ms Alder said.

Condong Bowls Club treasurer Col Douglas, The Surf Club Coolangatta general manager Bryan Jones, Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club general manager Phil Kelly and Condong Bowls Club president Bob McBurney celebrate the reopening of the Condong Bowls Club. Contributed

"After three weeks of hard work, and with the help of many, Condong Bowls Club officially reopened their doors on Monday, April 24.

But Ms Adler said the help didn't stop there, with Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club General Manager Phil Kelly and The Surf Club Coolangatta General Manager Bryan Jones challenging other clubs to donate a keg help Condong with its supplies.

"The response was overwhelming with clubs from both sides of the border taking up the challenge,” Ms Alder said.

"15 kegs were delivered to Condong Bowls Club on Thursday, April 27, much to the surprise and relief of their Club President Bob McBurney, treasurer Col Douglas, and secretary manager Kerry Campbell. In total, 22 kegs have been donated from surrounding NSW and Southern QLD Clubs.”

"Many thanks goes to all clubs in Tweed, Kingscliff, Cabarita, Pottsville and Murwillumbah, as well as the Surf Club Coolangatta, BMD Northcliffe Surf Club, Kurrawa Surf Club, Burleigh Bears Leagues Club, North Burleigh Surf Club and Currumbin RSL.”