Amanda Keller’s gross dinner party with star

Amanda Keller has shed light on a hilarious dinner party incident involving mashed potato, several alcoholic beverages and Lisa Wilkinson.

Sharing her boozy tale on Hughesy, We Have A Problem - which returns tonight at 9pm on Ten - the television personality was animated as she described scooping a spilt mound of mashed potato off the floor and serving it to her guests - one being none other than host of The Project co-hostLisa Wilkinson.

Joking that she had consumed "a thousand drinks" beforehand, she said it was like "an out of body experience".

It sounds like Keller throws one hell of a dinner party – even if the potato comes with dirty floor garnish. Picture: Channel 10.

"It was awful," she prefaced the story in a segment involving Hughesy matching three different stories written on cards to celebrity guests Arj Barker, Tommy Little and Keller.

He had correctly guessed Keller was the star associated with the dinner party faux pas, telling the panel it sounded like something a "busy mum" would do.

"I thought, I'll get ahead and make the mashed potato and then just reheat in the microwave," Keller explained.

"Of course I had a thousand drinks," she joked, adding: "Lisa Wilkinson was a guest at my home that night!" as Wilkinson's Project co-host Tommy Little shook his head beside her.

Tommy Little seemed horrified at the thought of serving Lisa Wilkinson dirty floor potato. Picture: Channel 10.

"Everyone saw it, it landed at their feet. I had an out of body experience, I scooped it up, dog hairs on the floor everything, put it back in the bowl and put it on the table and just brazened my way through," she said as the audience laughed.

When approached by news.com.au to comment on the crunchy, dog-hair filled potato she was served for dinner that night, Wilkinson said she never realised the side dish had fallen on the floor.

"She never told us!" she said.

Wilkinson said she had no idea the potato had fallen on the ground. Picture: Getty Images

"We thought the crunchy topping was some sort of garnish. Then again, dinner at Amanda's is usually boozy enough to ensure that any side order of roasted germs that came with the potatoes would have been killed off."

We wonder what else goes down at one of these famed Amanda Keller dinner parties.

Hughesy, We Have A Problem returns tonight at 9.00pm on 10