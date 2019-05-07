Kelly gets win in first game

New coach of the Cudgen Hornets LLT team, Letitia Kelly got her first win last weekend.

LEAGUE-TAG: Cudgen were lethal in attack last Sunday, scoring 28 points to give new coach Letitia Kelly her first win at the helm.

The 28-6 win over Ballina moves the competition newcomers into the top-four for the first time this season.

The Hornets were strong across the park, converting their opportunities into points while holding firm in defence.

Kelly said she was very excited to get her first win as coach, and praised her side for their patience and communication.

"It was very exciting to get the first win,” she said.

"I just wanted to get some points on the board, but to get such a high score like that against Ballina was fantastic.”

Kelly, who started the season as a player, said the side had been working on a strong game plan at training, which was on display during the 22-point win.

"We did a lot of talking on the field, which was part of our game plan, and that communication was fantastic,” she said.